Dutch Bros Coffee donating $1 for every drink sold to Mayfield Counseling Center
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--Dutch Bros locations in Colorado Springs and Peyton will be raising money to help those get easy access to quality, client-centered counseling.
Dutch Bros will be holding the fundraiser today, Friday, June 9, and for every $1 from every drink sold, proceeds will go towards the Mayfield Counseling Center–an organization dedicated to restoring relationships, changing lives, and discovering hope for individuals, couples, and families.
Drinks available for purchase will include specialty coffees, smoothies, teas, and freezes, as well as exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel energy drinks and Nitro Cold Brew coffees.
Below is a list of Dutch Bros locations in Colorado Springs and Peyton that are participating in today’s fundraiser:
- 4320 Austin Bluffs Pkwy, Colorado Spring CO 80918
- 870 Garden of the Gods Rd, Colorado Springs CO 80907
- 11020 Cross Peak View, Colorado Springs CO 80921
- 6405 Source Center Point, Colorado Springs CO 80923
- 7970 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs CO 80920
- 7510 Falcon Market Place Peyton CO 80831
- 301 E Colorado Ave, Colorado Springs CO 80903
- 1802 E Platte Ave, Colorado Springs CO 80903
- 1440 N Circle Dr, Colorado Springs CO 80909
- 624 S 21st St, Colorado Springs CO 80904
- 4420 Edison Ave, Colorado Springs CO 80915
To learn more about Dutch Bros you can visit their website by clicking here.