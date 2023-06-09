Skip to Content
Events

Dutch Bros Coffee donating $1 for every drink sold to Mayfield Counseling Center

Dutch Bros
By
New
Published 7:06 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--Dutch Bros locations in Colorado Springs and Peyton will be raising money to help those get easy access to quality, client-centered counseling. 

Dutch Bros will be holding the fundraiser today, Friday, June 9, and for every $1 from every drink sold, proceeds will go towards the Mayfield Counseling Center–an organization dedicated to restoring relationships, changing lives, and discovering hope for individuals, couples, and families. 

Drinks available for purchase will include specialty coffees, smoothies, teas, and freezes, as well as exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel energy drinks and Nitro Cold Brew coffees.

Below is a list of Dutch Bros locations in Colorado Springs and Peyton that are participating in today’s fundraiser: 

  • 4320 Austin Bluffs Pkwy, Colorado Spring CO 80918
  • 870 Garden of the Gods Rd, Colorado Springs CO 80907
  • 11020 Cross Peak View, Colorado Springs CO 80921
  • 6405 Source Center Point, Colorado Springs CO 80923
  • 7970 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs CO 80920
  • 7510 Falcon Market Place Peyton CO 80831
  • 301 E Colorado Ave, Colorado Springs CO 80903
  • 1802 E Platte Ave, Colorado Springs CO 80903
  • 1440 N Circle Dr, Colorado Springs CO 80909
  • 624 S 21st St, Colorado Springs CO 80904
  • 4420 Edison Ave, Colorado Springs CO 80915

To learn more about Dutch Bros you can visit their website by clicking here.

Article Topic Follows: Events

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content