Dutch Bros Coffee donating $1 for every drink sold to Mayfield Counseling Center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--Dutch Bros locations in Colorado Springs and Peyton will be raising money to help those get easy access to quality, client-centered counseling.

Dutch Bros will be holding the fundraiser today, Friday, June 9, and for every $1 from every drink sold, proceeds will go towards the Mayfield Counseling Center–an organization dedicated to restoring relationships, changing lives, and discovering hope for individuals, couples, and families.

Drinks available for purchase will include specialty coffees, smoothies, teas, and freezes, as well as exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel energy drinks and Nitro Cold Brew coffees.

Below is a list of Dutch Bros locations in Colorado Springs and Peyton that are participating in today’s fundraiser:

4320 Austin Bluffs Pkwy, Colorado Spring CO 80918

870 Garden of the Gods Rd, Colorado Springs CO 80907

11020 Cross Peak View, Colorado Springs CO 80921

6405 Source Center Point, Colorado Springs CO 80923

7970 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs CO 80920

7510 Falcon Market Place Peyton CO 80831

301 E Colorado Ave, Colorado Springs CO 80903

1802 E Platte Ave, Colorado Springs CO 80903

1440 N Circle Dr, Colorado Springs CO 80909

624 S 21st St, Colorado Springs CO 80904

4420 Edison Ave, Colorado Springs CO 80915

To learn more about Dutch Bros you can visit their website by clicking here.