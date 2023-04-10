Casa Bonita partners up with Denver Colfax Marathon for its 17th annual race

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) – The iconic Colorado restaurant Casa Bonita is announcing its partnership with the Denver Colfax Marathon for its 17th annual race, according to our Denver news partners.

Casa Bonita will be sponsoring the race’s volunteers in May and the streets of Denver will soon be littered with a sea of pink as racers run down the streets in limited-edition pink Casa Bonita shirts.

9News spoke with the CEO of the Denver Colfax Marathon, Andrea Dowdy, who says runners have been racing past the Casa Bonita landmark for 16 years and describes the partnership between Casa Bonita and Denver Marathon as "unique."

The 17th annual Denver Colfax Marathon presented by Cigna returns Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21.

The weekend's events will include a marathon, half marathon, 10 miler, 5K, and the nation’s largest marathon relay.

More than 20,000 runners are expected to participate in the Denver Colfax Marathon according to 9News and the finisher medal features a detailed look at notable landmarks in Denver including the State Capitol and the Empower Field at Mile High.

Interested volunteers can visit here for more information and sign up under "volunteer."