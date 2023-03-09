Pueblo County High School and Make-A-Wish Foundation partner together to host Wish Week

PUEBLO, COLORADO (KRDO) -- Pueblo County High School (PCHS) students have partnered with Make-A-Wish Foundation to host a 'Wish Week' from March 8 through March 15 to raise money for Make-A-Wish Colorado.

The school and community members are working together to help six-year-old Cash have a Mickey Mouse Clubhouse built in his backyard.

This is Pueblo County High School’s fourth 'Wish Week' for Make-A-Wish Colorado.

Since partnering with the foundation, Pueblo County High School and its community partners have raised more than $63,000 for children with critical illnesses.

In the past few months, Pueblo County DECA Students have been working to build interest and momentum leading up to this year’s 'Wish Week' festivities.

Wish Week shirts designed with Cash and his wish in mind have been for sale and proceeds are going toward the foundation.

Several businesses in the Pueblo area have already pledged their support with other businesses donating daily.

Pueblo County’s 'Wish Week' festivities are centered around Cash and his favorite things, along with a variety of fundraising opportunities.

A Penny Stalls event and a Miracle Minute will take place throughout the week providing the Pueblo County Hornets with plenty of opportunities to donate to the foundation.

Below is a schedule of 'Wish Dish Nights' where parents, students, faculty, and community members can gather in support to dine at various locations.

A portion of those sales supporting Pueblo County High School and The Make-A-Wish Foundation will be donated.