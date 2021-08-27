Large crowds expected at this years Colorado State Fair

Events

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- After last years Colorado State Fair was partially virtual, this year the event is back and officials expect the crowds to return to normal capacities.

They expect that north of 500,000 people will attend this years fair. That is largely in line with attendance every year prior to the partial event in 2020.

"We have the big carnival, the animals, the concerts, the food, the rodeo. All the things that everyone loves about the state fair. We have those this year. We are back," Scott Stoller, general manager of the fair said.

Amid the large crowds expected, many fair vendors are being forced to stay home because of a labor shortage experienced throughout Colorado.

"Labor is very hard thing for a lot of people so some of the vendors so some of the people just aren't able to get out there on the road because they don't have the staff to staff it," Stoller said.

Many of peoples favorite food vendors will still be at the fair selling their fan favorite items. Items like funnel cakes, ribs and other items will be still be sold. However, many vendors selling collectible items like jewelry will not be at the Pueblo Fairgrounds.

"There just aren't that many fairs going on right now, so people aren't out there as much," Stoller said.

Fairgoers who flocked to opening day at the fairgrounds mentioned how nice it is to get outside and attend this years event.

"We are really excited. We didn't get to go of course last year with COVID, so it's just really nice to be out and about with the people and bring the kiddo down here and have some fun," Christina Johnson said.

Fair officials say some must see events this year include performances by Nelly, John Pardi and Dustin Lynch. They say the concerts will be crowded, but tickets are still available for all three performances.

For all other information on times and events, you can head to the State Fair's website.