22 Until None veterans rally held in Colorado Springs

Events

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Today, the veterans group 22 Until None held a rally to raise awareness for veteran suicide.

The event was called Operation Mercury. It was held across eight different countries and 43 different locations, including Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs event started at the Palmer High School tennis courts and snaked through downtown with stops at Acacia Park and the Pioneer Museum.

They all had the same goal, show a force against veteran suicide. The organizers said they hoped to get veterans out of their homes, and show them that people care about them.

Christopher Ruble, an organizer for the event, said, "more importantly, showing our brothers and sisters that we fought beside that people are there for them. That people care and there's shoulders to lean on out there."

The organizers tell KRDO that around 50 people attended the event in Colorado Springs today.

Here is the 22 Until None's mission statement:

"With this epidemic running through our ranks of veterans, we need to take a stand as a team. We are currently hosting events along with attending many other events to help our veterans in every way possible. We are currently offering emergency financial assistance, VA benefits help, help transitioning, advocacy, wellness services, camaraderie. We need your help to make this happen. We ask you to take a stand and help us bring this number to zero! We can only do this as a team, so join us and it will happen."