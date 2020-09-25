Creek Week volunteer cleanup event starts for 7th year Saturday across southern Colorado

Events

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- If you're looking for a great way to enjoy the nice weather this weekend and clean up your community, then the annual Creek Week event is for you.

A nine-day volunteer cleanup of creeks, streams and other waterways across southern Colorado begins Saturday, in the event hailed as the biggest of its kind in the state.

Last year, 3,200 volunteers pitched in to remove more than 14 tons of trash and other debris. Much of the trash is noticeable because most of the waterways pass through or are along parks, trails and open spaces enjoyed by thousands of cyclists, hikers, runners and other outdoor enthusiasts.

The event is sponsored by the Fountain Creek Watershed Flood Control and Greenway District, along with other local partners.

If you'd like to volunteer, you can sign up for dates, times and locations through Oct.4.

For more information, visit: https://www.fountaincreekweek.com/.