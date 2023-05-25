Annual Territory Days festival held this weekend in Old Colorado City

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- What's billed as the state's largest street festival returns for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend on four blocks of West Colorado Avenue.

Old Colorado City

The event, known as Territory Days, will take place between 23rd and 27th streets, in the Old Colorado City shopping district, starting Saturday and continuing through Monday.

Old Colorado City

Admission is free to the festival, which offers a variety of food, live music and entertainment; ceremonies to honor veterans and the military are part of the celebration.

Old Colorado City

Territory Days commemorates the founding of Old Colorado City in 1859 as the capital of Colorado Territory before statehood in 1876; it prospered during the 1890s gold rush in Cripple Creek and was annexed into the city of Colorado Springs in 1917.

Old Colorado City Historical Society

The event began in 1976 and was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, visit: https://www.shopoldcoloradocity.com/territory-days.