Winter Park Resort 2023/24 season passes on sale

WINTER PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Skiers and riders can now purchase a Winter Park Resort season pass or mid-week season pass for some of the lowest rates of the year.

New and returning pass holders can also take advantage of buy-early offers, including renewal discounts, and friends and family tickets.

The Winter Park season passes give pass holders unlimited and unrestricted skiing and riding from opening day to closing day for the 2023/24 winter season.

A new adult Winter Park season pass is just $659.

For renewing pass holders, it’s $609.

Special pass pricing for young adults, children, military members, nurses, and college students will be available as well as payment plan options.

Prices are expected to go up soon, to secure your tickets or to learn more about Winter Park Resort season passes, click here.