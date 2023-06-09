Skip to Content
Carhart Trail celebration commemorates new trail improvements

BEULAH, Colo. (KRDO)--What better time to celebrate National Get Outdoors day, than with new trail improvements to the Carhart Trail at the Pueblo Mountain Park. 

Significant trail improvements made in 2022 to the Carhart Trail have now allowed for increased accessibility to bicyclists. Now, bicyclists will be able to ride the 1.8-mile trail to connect miles of nearby bike trails in the U.S. Forest Service trail system. 

The Carhart Trail celebration event will be held Saturday, June 10, at Pueblo Mountain Park at Ball Field. 

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and there will be free hot dogs, bicycle clinics, group and individual bike rides, guided hikes, a raffle drawing, yard games, and more. 

According to officials with the Pueblo Mountain Park, the Carhart Trail’s namesake comes from Arthur Carhart, who believed all Americans should have access to nature and be able to enjoy it. 

Carhart created the U.S. Forest Service’s first planned recreation site, the Davenport Campground, near the Carhart Trail’s end.

