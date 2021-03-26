Residents encouraged to participate in Lights Out Colorado to save migrating birds

CO_State_Parks

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Starting in April, Coloradans are encouraged to participate in Lights Out Colorado to save migrating birds.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, roughly 70% of migrating birds do so at night. Light pollution, however, can cause the birds to become disoriented and fly into buildings.

CPW references a recent study that estimates between 100 million and 1 billion birds are killed each year in the U.S. as a result of collisions caused by light pollution.

To save birds, the National Audubon Society and the International Dark Sky Association are asking Coloradans to help save birds in the following ways:

Install shielding on lights, at a minimum, no light should be emitted above horizontal

Turn off lighting that is not needed at midnight, that excludes items like motion sensors, lights from businesses open late, and safety lights

Talk to neighbors about participating in Lights Out Colorado

Migration season lasts between April and May, and then again between August and September.

To find out more information on the Lights Out Colorado pledge, click here.