Colorado Springs Airport begins services to Atlanta

KRDO
By
Published 7:25 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--Delta Air Lines is announcing its non-stop service flights to Atlanta, Georgia out of the Colorado Springs Airport. 

The inaugural flight celebration will begin today, Monday, June 5, with programs beginning at 12:45 p.m. and departures expected to take off for 2:05 p.m. 

According to the airport, the non-stop service was supposed to begin on August  8, 2022. However, overall network notifications forced the start date to be pushed back almost a year.

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

