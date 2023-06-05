Colorado Springs Airport begins services to Atlanta

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--Delta Air Lines is announcing its non-stop service flights to Atlanta, Georgia out of the Colorado Springs Airport.

The inaugural flight celebration will begin today, Monday, June 5, with programs beginning at 12:45 p.m. and departures expected to take off for 2:05 p.m.

According to the airport, the non-stop service was supposed to begin on August 8, 2022. However, overall network notifications forced the start date to be pushed back almost a year.