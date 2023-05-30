Dutch Bros ‘Drink One for Dane’ fundraiser celebrates $2.5 million in donations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The popular Colorado Springs coffee chain Dutch Bros is celebrating more than $2.5 million in donations following its 17th Annual ‘Drink One for Dane’ Fundraiser.

On Friday, May 19, Dutch Bros held the annual fundraiser in its continued effort to help support those fighting against Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

For every drink sold across all Dutch Bros shops nation-wide, the Dutch Bros Foundation would donate funds to the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), a non-profit organization for ALS research and services.

The fundraiser began after Dutch Bros co-founder, Dane Boersma, was diagnosed with ALS. While Dane passed away in 2009, the company said his fight to end ALS continues through his family and Dutch Bros' annual giveback.

Now, the company is proud to announce the Dutch Bros Foundation had donated about $2.5 million to the MDA following the 17th annual fundraiser.

