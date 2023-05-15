Dutch Bros holds 17th Annual Drink One for Dane fundraiser to help end ALS on May 19

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Dutch Bros is holding its 17th Annual Drink One for Dane fundraiser to support the fight against Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) on May 19.

For every drink sold across all shops this Friday, the Dutch Bros Foundation will donate funds to the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), a non-profit organization for ALS research and services.

The fundraiser began after Dutch Bros co-founder Dane Boersma was diagnosed with ALS. While Dane passed away in 2009, the company said his fight to end ALS continues through his family and Dutch Bros annual giveback.

To find a Dutch Bros near you, click here.

To make a monetary donation to the MDA, click here.