Sweetwater Flower Market in Colorado Springs offers the sweetest flowers for Valentine’s and more

OLD COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KRDO) – Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, which means many are going to begin thinking of ways to express their love. That includes beautiful bouquets of flowers.

KRDO spoke with Bailey Bush, the office inventory manager for Sweetwater Flower Market about the upcoming holiday and how people can prepare ahead of time to ensure their loved ones will get the flower arrangement of their dreams.

KRDO: How does the store prepare for Valentine's Day?

Bailey Bush: Valentine's Day is one of our busiest days. We spend weeks getting the flowers ready. We have a shipment of flowers coming in a few weeks. And then our florists are go, go, go making all of the amazing arrangements. And our retail team really helps in getting all of our orders from online to over the phone.

KRDO: We heard you talking about some arrangements, what do you guys have on display currently?

BB: We have so many pre-made arrangements. We also have our four staple Valentine's Day arrangements. We have our XO, XO, our Eternal Love, our Love Is Sweet arrangement and our Forever arrangement. So those are going to be our named arrangements that you can order online. We also always have our designer choice options, which are going to be different levels depending on how much you're wanting to spend. And then on Valentine's Day, we'll have some premade in-the-store bouquets and arrangements that people can grab and go.

KRDO: How early would you encourage people to get their floral orders in? Because, that’s kind of a risky, risky deal to wait when it comes to Valentine’s Day.

BB: Absolutely. Well, we will have flowers, so no one panic! But we are taking orders starting today. And if you order by January 31st, we can give you free delivery in Colorado Springs. So we'd love for you to order by then.

KRDO: What is your personal favorite type of flowers to send on Valentine's Day?

BB: Oh, wow. That is a hard question. All of our flowers are beautiful. We just got in this Heart Rose, which is in our Forever Arrangement, which is our Dozen of Roses arrangement. And it looks just like a heart. It's perfect for Valentine's Day. What says Valentine's Day more than a heart flower? So that would probably be it!

KRDO: Absolutely. That's a good one. Would you recommend different types of flowers for different kinds of love, i.e. friendship, spouse, boyfriend, or girlfriend? I know different types of flowers have different kinds.

BB: There's a lot of research and thought out there on what flowers mean what. But honestly, we love to make things that are personal to people. And so if you know your partners, friends, or spouses' favorite then we would love to put that in there for them. And I mean, who doesn't love flowers? Flowers are just beautiful. So I think any arrangement fits for any person.

KRDO: You touched on it in your first answer, I believe, but can you just talk about the work that you guys put into each specific display?

BB: Our florists do amazing jobs even when we have a specific design that they are essentially copying. They make sure that each flower is open, you know, making sure those roses are open, they're facing the right direction. They take great care with each flower.

KRDO: Anything else you would like to add that we didn't cover?

BB: Even though our primary focus for Valentine's Day is flowers, we have some awesome products in the store that are great for decorations or gifts. You can even make your own gift box at our stores, either location. We have a couple of pre-made boxes, our Sweet Love box or our Pamper Your Sweet Self box are perfect for any of your partners or Valentines. We also have our studio open up north by our north location and we have a bunch of classes scheduled from January to February. That'd be perfect for a date night or it'd be perfect for a Galentine’s time. So make sure to check our website. And that has all of our classes.

KRDO: Can you give us a specific class or what people would be doing these classes?

BB: We are going to have a flower hammer in class so that you can make your own brand with fresh flowers. We also have a cow skull arrangement where you can take a cow school that we’ll provide and then use dried flowers to decorate that. So what an awesome experience, you’ll learn a new skill and get to bring something home that you can keep forever.

For more information on Sweetwater Flower Market, and information on any upcoming classes, click here.

There are two locations, 11590 Ridgeline Drive, Unit 120 80921, and 2419 W. Colorado Ave, 80904. The Sweetwater Studio is at 11663 Voyager Parkway,80921.