Colorado Springs restaurants offering deals this Valentine’s Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Planning ahead never hurt anyone, especially when it comes to holidays like Valentine’s Day.

This year, several restaurants are preparing specials dedicated to the day of romance. Even eateries that aren’t dedicating specific menus for Valentine’s Day are expected to offer a good date opportunity.

Below are a few local restaurants KRDO works with to consider this Valentine’s Day.

Colorado Mountain Brewery

Colorado Mountain Brewery prides itself on being “The True Taste Of Colorado,” offering award-winning 14-er burgers, Colorado-themed appetizers, and award-winning craft beers. In past years, Colorado Mountain Brewery encouraged patrons to make reservations to ensure the chance of enjoying craft beers with a scenic view at one of two Colorado Springs locations.

Mama Pearls

Since 2013, Momma Pearl’s Cajun Kitchen has been offering Colorado Springs residents great Cajun dishes “made with love.” The restaurant boasts of having real home-style Louisiana Cajun comfort food with recipes that’ve been handed down from generation to generation. Last year, Momma Pearl’s Cajun Kitchen offered a dinner special for two on Valentine’s Day. That included champagne, roses, dessert, and of course, cajun dishes. This was a reservation-only dining experience.

Tucanos

Tucanos Brazilian Grill offers the Brazilian tradition of grilling, or CHURRASCO (shoe-HAS-ko), which is a fusion of South American and European cultures. The restaurant already has a Valentine’s Day special prepared. This year, Tucanos Brazilian Grill is offering people a chance to celebrate their love, Brazilian Style. The special selections include roasted rib eye, grilled shrimp, and a special valentine’s chocolate treat. Seating is limited and reservations are required. The meals are offered on Feb. 13 and Feb. 14.

Jake and Telly

Located in Old Colorado City, Jake and Telly’s Greek Taverna offers Greek specialties made with fresh, local ingredients. The restaurant has been a staple on the west side of Colorado Springs since 1997. The restaurant encourages people to make reservations early to ensure they’ll get to experience the great Greek food it offers.

Basil and Barley

Basil & Barley offers Neapolitan Pizzas to the residents of Colorado Springs. The restaurant state it’s dedicated to preserving traditions and raising awareness of Italian heritage. Last year, Basil & Barley offered a Date Night Special for Valentine’s Day, including drinks or a half-price bottle of wine.

P74 The Downtown Panino's

The Downtown Panino’s in Colorado Springs is a locally owned restaurant that’s been in operation since 1974. On social media, Panino’s boasts of being a great place for a date night. Last year, Panino's offered a four-course meal for reservations and walk-ins.

Papa Murphy's

Papa Murphy’s might not be a locally owned restaurant, but it still offers a specialty pizza. For people looking for a low-key or simple meal, Papa Murphy’s in the past has offered heart-shaped pizza. You can purchase the pizza and order it at home, offering a chance to prepare a meal whenever is convenient for you.

