Halloween Weekend activities around Southern Colorado

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- For people still looking for fun Halloween weekend activities, here are a few things happening around Southern Colorado.

OCC Trick or Treat Street

Old Colorado City is hosting a family-friendly trick-or-treating event on Halloween. Parents can take their children trick-or-treating at local businesses in the area. Participating businesses in Old Colorado City will have orange balloons.

OCC Trick or Treat Street happens Sunday, Oct. 31, from 2 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Fright Night at the Riverwalk

Families are invited to celebrate at the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo. The kid-friendly Halloween Fright Night offers trick-or-treat tables set up by local businesses, a costume contest, and a small pumpkin patch donated by Dionisio Produce and Farm.

Fright Night happens Saturday, Oct. 30, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Diana's Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze

This is the last weekend to enjoy Diana's Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze in Cañon City. This family-owned farm has been in operation for 19 years. According to operators, the corn maze is different every year. In addition to pumpkins and a corn maze, people can enjoy a hayride, food, a hay slide, climbing rope, and duck races. People interested in going through the maze at night are asked to bring flashlights. There are no lights in the maze. No pets are allowed.

Weather permitted, Diana's Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze is open

Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

For more information, click here.

4th Annual Halloween Bar Crawl

In Colorado Springs, people can enjoy a spooky bar crawl. During the crawl, there will also be a costume contest with a prize. Participants have to be 21+, tickets are required, and tickets are nonrefundable. Organizers ask participants to plan ahead and not drink and drive.

Check-in is from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Crawl locations last from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m.

The after-party is 10 p.m. until 12 a.m.

For more information and tickets, click here.

Haunted Houses

Another great way to spend Halloween weekend would be at one of Southern Colorado's many haunted houses. There's Hellscream Haunted House, Haunted Mines, and more.

For haunted houses across the state, click here to see a list made by our Denver affiliate.

Día de los Muertos Celebration

Halloween isn't the only holiday celebrated this time of year. The Fine Arts Center at Colorado College is hosting a Día de los Muertos celebration. Día de los Muertos, known as Day of the Dead, is a holiday where many Latin Americans celebrate and honor their loved ones who have passed away. On Tuesday, people are invited to participate in a community ofrendra, make sugar skulls and paper flowers, and watch traditional performances. Registration is free.

For more information, click here.