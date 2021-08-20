Cheyenne Mountain Zoo celebrates one month birthday for baby hippo, asks for name ideas

Lifestyle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is celebrating one month since the birth of their Nile hippo.

On July 20, their 28-year-old hippo Zambezi gave birth. On August 12, CMZoo announced the gender of the calf, a baby boy!

According to the CMZoo, zoo staff has the honor of naming the calf. However, people are welcome to offer up ideas and inspiration.

Help us celebrate one month of teeny-tiny ear wiggles, since our hippo calf was born on July 20!#CMZoo has given our staff the honor of naming the calf, but in case they need some inspiration or ideas, we want your input, too.



RT with your name suggestions for the little guy! pic.twitter.com/moD1zFpLi8 — CheyenneMountainZoo (@CheyenneMtnZoo) August 20, 2021

Learn more about the hippos at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo here.