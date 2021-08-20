Skip to Content
today at 3:29 PM
Published 3:46 PM

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo celebrates one month birthday for baby hippo, asks for name ideas

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is celebrating one month since the birth of their Nile hippo.

On July 20, their 28-year-old hippo Zambezi gave birth. On August 12, CMZoo announced the gender of the calf, a baby boy!

According to the CMZoo, zoo staff has the honor of naming the calf. However, people are welcome to offer up ideas and inspiration.

Learn more about the hippos at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo here.

Shelby Filangi

Shelby is a digital content producer for KRDO.com. You can learn more about Shelby here.

