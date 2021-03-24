$14 million in federal relief funds to help Colorado Springs residents struggling to pay rent

Lifestyle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- More help is now available for Colorado Springs residents struggling to pay rent.

The city is collaborating with the state and local partners to provide $14 million in federal relief funds, which will go to help with rent and utility costs.

Renters or landlords can apply for assistance if they qualify and show the pandemic has caused them financial hardship. Qualification is income-based.

To be eligible, people must quality for unemployment or prove their household income has dropped, show a risk of homelessness, and have a total household income at or below 80% of the area's median income.

To apply, go to the Colorado Division of Housing website.