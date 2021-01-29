Coloradans asked to pick new design for driver’s licenses
COLORADO (KRDO) -- After more than 400 entries, the Department of Revenue Division of Motor Vehicles has narrowed down the finalists in a contest to redesign the state's driver licenses.
The Colorado DMV launched the contest in August 2020, with the goal was to turn driver's licenses into a "work of art".
From now until Feb. 5, Coloradans have the opportunity to choose between three front designs and three back designs.
Each entry is from a Colorado artist. They were selected by a committee that was made up of motor vehicle administrators, artists, Gov. Polis, and a public vote.
Now, the contest has been narrowed down to three finalists for back designs and one artist with three entries for front designs.
The finalists include Matt Nunez, originally from Colorado Springs, Jenn Cunningham, of Morrison, Gabriel Dupon, based in northern Colorado, and Fred Lord, Fort Collins.
Coloradans can choose from the following designs:
Fronts:
Backs:
