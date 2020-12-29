Colorado reports first case of COVID-19 variant

Lifestyle

Colo. (KRDO) -- On Tuesday, Gov. Jared Polis confirmed Colorado's first case of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7, the same variant discovered in the U.K. According to ABC News, this is believed to be the first known case of the variant in the U.S.

State public health officials report the patient is a man in his 20s, who is currently in isolation in Elbert County and has not traveled recently.

Today we discovered Colorado’s first case of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7, the same variant discovered in the UK.



The health and safety of Coloradans is our top priority and we will monitor this case, as well as all COVID-19 indicators, very closely. pic.twitter.com/fjyq7QhzBi — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) December 29, 2020

The Colorado State Laboratory that confirmed the diagnosis also notified the Center of Disease Control of the case.

Right now, health officials are working to identify any possible cases and contacts through contact tracing.