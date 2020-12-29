Colorado reports first case of COVID-19 variant
Colo. (KRDO) -- On Tuesday, Gov. Jared Polis confirmed Colorado's first case of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7, the same variant discovered in the U.K. According to ABC News, this is believed to be the first known case of the variant in the U.S.
State public health officials report the patient is a man in his 20s, who is currently in isolation in Elbert County and has not traveled recently.
Today we discovered Colorado’s first case of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7, the same variant discovered in the UK.— Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) December 29, 2020
The health and safety of Coloradans is our top priority and we will monitor this case, as well as all COVID-19 indicators, very closely. pic.twitter.com/fjyq7QhzBi
The Colorado State Laboratory that confirmed the diagnosis also notified the Center of Disease Control of the case.
Right now, health officials are working to identify any possible cases and contacts through contact tracing.
Comments
3 Comments
It got here somehow from England. Who does he know that has traveled from there if the 1st reported case is in the center of the US. I thought I read sometime last week that people traveling from England where required to have a clean bill of health to enter the US.
Time to put our military in action and round everyone up that tests positive to Covid. Put them in containment camps and once they are negative they can leave! If it saves a life I’m all for it! I’m willing to give up all my rights just so overweight and unhealthy people can have a chance to die from heart disease.
So are we closing the ski slopes yet or just further restrictions on religious gatherings and restaurants?