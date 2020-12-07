Brighten a child’s Christmas with the KRDO Season of Sharing Toy Drive
If you are out shopping this weekend, how about picking up an extra toy for a child in need this holiday season – this Wednesday we’re teaming up with American Furniture Warehouse, Toys for Tots, and Christmas Unlimited for the KRDO Season of Sharing Toy Drive!
If you’d like to help, please bring any new, unwrapped toys to the event. Like our food drive last month, we’ll be collecting Drive-Thru style at the American Furniture Warehouse off Interstate 25 and Fillmore. Just pull up, pop the trunk or we’ll collect the toys from your window.
There’s going to be decorations, the toys for tots fire truck – should be a lot of fun!
That’s this Wednesday at American Furniture Warehouse off I-25 and Fillmore between 6 a.m. and 6:45 p.m.
You can also donate monetarily to Toys for Tots by clicking this link.
Comments