Colorado releases tips for safer trick-or-treating on Halloween

Lifestyle

DENVER (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released "tips and tricks" Thursday that can help minimize the spread of COVID-19 during Halloween.

Health officials first are reminding people that masks and maintaining six feet of distance from others is the safest way to prevent spreading the coronavirus. Coloradans should also remember that alcohol and drugs can cloud judgment and increase riskier behaviors, a statement from the agency read.

CDPHE says people should consider their county's guidance when considering group sizes. The state's COVID-19 dial guide can help determine how people can safely celebrate festivities. Outdoor and smaller gatherings are safer than indoor large groups.

People who are showing symptoms should not be doing any in-person activities, including handing out candy, according to health officials. People who have possibly been exposed to coronavirus or are being quarantines should also avoid any in-person activities.

Health officials also say that going door-to-door and handing out candy often increases the risk of being in contact with somebody who has coronavirus. Instead, neighbors can discuss a plan ahead or also come up with ways to deliver candy without close interactions. The agency said using a plastic slide, cardboard tubes or plastic pipes can be safer alternatives.

The state health department also notes that costume masks are not a suitable substitute for a cloth face-covering unless the mask includes two or more breathable fabric layers that cover the nose and mouth.

Below are some final tips from the CDPHE.

Whatever form your trick-or-treating takes, it’s safest to:

Stay in your own neighborhood.

Have adults accompany trick-or-treaters to help them follow precautions.

Stay with household members. Avoid mingling with groups from other households; stay at least 6 feet away from non-household members.

If going door-to-door, limit the time you spend at doorways.

Whether trick-or-treating or handing out candy, keep your COVID-19-protective masks on -- save the candy eating for when you return home!

Follow regular Halloween safety tips such as decorating costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers and carrying glow sticks or flashlights to help increase visibility among drivers.

To read the department's full guidelines, click here.