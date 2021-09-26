Two Colorado Springs zip codes seeing high demand for real estate

Home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs has the most in demand real estate zip codes, 80906 and 80916, for 2021.

According to an article by the New York Times, homes in those zip codes are only staying on the market for an average of four days before they are sold.

"Currently in the area of 80906 there's only 12 active properties, so people are still out there shopping trying to find homes," Your Rocky Mountain Home Team Realtor Jachele Pfeifle said.

The demand is in part because people are searching for affordable housing near their place of work.

"People want to live in the Colorado Springs area close to the military bases. We have amazon coming in here nearby," Your Rocky Mountain Home Team Realtor Kari Hutchinson said.

People are also moving to the Springs are searching for homes that will appreciate in value, according to Casey Knowles with Ticket Mortgage.

"You know it does afford some level of entry. You can get into a house, build some equity and then at that point if you wanted to move areas you would be in a better position to do so," Knowles said.

Real estate experts predict that the housing surge is here to stay for the next several years.

"Right now they are not predicting a shortage in the market or a slow down. They are actually predicting that housing prices will continue to rise for the next three to five years," Pfeifle said.

Listings in the southeast Colorado Springs region have seen a 36 percent increase in interest over the previous year.

Colorado Springs realtors advise to act quick if you a home you like on the market.

"A lot of houses when they go on the market on Friday, they don't even last until the weekend. It's really important to take and have an accurate pulse on the market, and what you are looking for so you can have someone advocate for you and what you want," Pfeifle said.