Broncos legends react to Peyton Manning’s induction

There are three new Broncos hall of famers. Peyton Manning, Steve Atwater, and John Lynch now have busts gracing the halls of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Manning's legacy as one of the game's all-time great quarterbacks is literally solidified in history. Several Broncos legends took time to talk about the 5-time MVP.

"I’ve always admired the way he’s played, and the way he’s handled himself," 2-time super champion coach Mike Shanahan said. "I’ve had a chance to be around him at Pro Bowls. Obviously, he used our home when we went to Washington, and he was in Denver. I’ve gotten a chance to get to know him quite well. He’s just a class act. Everyone knows the type of football player he is, but he’s one heck of a human being."

"He was the best," said former coach John Fox, who coached Manning from 2012-2014. "That’s why he’s here tonight. He was just a great teammate, a wonderful player, and a wonderful person. He’s going to go on and do more great things with his life. I don’t know exactly what yet, but you know it’s gonna happen."

"Peyton meant everything to me," former cornerback Aqib Talib said. "First of all, he was the reason I came to Denver, and he was the reason that I became the player I was. I wanted to work like Peyton worked every day. He was definitely an inspiration in my book."

Manning is one of just four quarterbacks to lead 2 different teams to the Super Bowl. He's one of just 2 to win the big game with two different teams.