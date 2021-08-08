Manning, Lynch officially inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Home

It was funny. It was emotional. It was everything we expected a Peyton Manning speech to be. The former Colts and Broncos quarterback stole the show with an electric speech at the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony.

His dad, Archie, presented Peyton. Peyton got emotional when talking about his father.

"Football carved out a place for my favorite quarterback, my hero, my role model, my dad, Archie Manning to pass on something he loved to me," Peyton said. "Dad, there is no one I would rather have who would be more appropriate than you to welcome me to the stage."

Manning also had some fun with Tom Brady, and Ravens hall of famer Ray Lewis.

John Lynch credited his wife, Linda, with helping him get to Canton.

"For 15 years as an NFL player, and nine years with the NFL on fox, Linda wrote a note to me that I read before every single game. She didn’t ever miss one. Her notes always call me, and focus me, And drove me to be my best self. I love you more than you’ll ever know, and I am so thankful, and grateful, to share this life saving moment with you."

Along with Steve Atwater, the Broncos have three new representatives in the Hall of Fame.