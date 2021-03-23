Colorado pro coaches react to Boulder shooting

Home

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- With the community of Boulder, and the state of Colorado, reeling from Monday's mass shooting, several Colorado professional coaches spoke out about the tragedy.

Before their road game against the Orlando Magic, Nuggets coach Mike Malone fought back tears as he read the names of the victims out loud during the team's pregame news conference.

"We get judged on wins and losses, but if you take a step back, and you put yourself in one of those families, what do you feel?" Malone said. "I think about (officer) Eric Talley and his seven kids. I'm just heartbroken for them, and everybody else."

Rockies manager Bud Black spoke about the tragedy from the team's Spring Training site in Arizona.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with everybody up in Boulder. To the victims, and their families, what a tragedy. We are thinking about everybody."

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar also talked about the tragedy, following his team's win over the Arizona Coyotes.

"It's just sad, and it's tragic. Our thoughts and prayers go to the families, and the community of Boulder, and everyone affected by that. It's hard news to hear, especially when it's so close to home. Hopefully they can find peace in Boulder, and we can do anything we can to help."

The Broncos also released a statement.

"Our hearts go out to the innocent victims, grocery store associates & families of those affected by today's shooting at a King Soopers in Boulder, Colo. We are grateful for the law enforcement & medical professionals who bravely responded to yet another senseless tragedy."

Ten people were killed in the shooting at a Boulder King Soopers. Police have arrested 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa.