St Mary’s comes up short in state title game

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An amazing season by the St. Mary's Pirates came to a tough end with a 72-56 loss to Lutheran.

The Pirates led 27-24 at halftime, but Lutheran roared back in the third quarter. The Lions outscored the Pirates 25-5 in the third quarter, and the Pirates couldn't catch up.

Still, it was an incredible and historic run.

"This has been an unbelievable year," coach Jim Masterson said. "This is the first time in 60 years that we've made it to the state championship. We would have liked to have won a state championship, but I'm just so proud of these kids and how hard they play, and how together they are. They are a really good team. It's been a real pleasure to coach them."

The Pirates finish the season with a record of 16-1.