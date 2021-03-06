Doherty wrestler Victoria Guinard wins regional crown

Home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Victoria Guinard made history on Saturday.

Doherty's sophomore wrestler pinned her opponent 44 seconds into the second round, and claimed the regional crown in the 136lb division.

Guinard becomes one of the first girls from Colorado Springs to win a regional crown. This is the first season for girl's wrestling as a CHSAA sanctioned sport.

"I felt like I was on cloud nine, on top of the world," Guinard said. "I spent so many tears, sweat, and heart into the sport, and I'm just finally happy that I achieved my goal. At the start of the season I struggled so much with my mentality, and I'm happy I finally got to the point I wanted to on time."