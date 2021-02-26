Kyle Coon chases Paralympic dream

Home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Kyle Coon was part of a group of Paralympic hopefuls who toured the Olympic and Paralympic museum this week.

Maybe one day, he'll have his own place on the halls of history.

If that seems far fetched, you don't know Kyle Coons.

Before he was seven years old, he lost both of his eyes to cancer. Today, he's training in the triathlon, hoping to earn a spot in Tokyo for the 2021 Paralympic games. It's far cry from his first impression of the sport.

"2.4 mile swim, 112 mile bike, 26.2 mile run, and I was that person that was just like, 'That sounds dumb. Why would anyone want to do that?'" he said.

During races, Coon is tethered to a guide who has to be able to keep up every step of the way. Not an easy task, considering coon is a two-time medalist at the Paratriathlon World Cup. These days, his guide is former Olympian Andy Potts.

"Putting the puzzle together of physical challenge, and being totally blind, it's just so fulfilling, and thrilling," Coon says.

Coon's story is about perseverance through physical competition. After losing his sight as a child, he got into rock climbing. After graduating from college, he learned the job market isn't always welcoming to blind people. He decided to compete, proving that the only limitations are the ones we set for ourselves.

"Who cares what anyone else thinks of us?" he says. "It's all about what we think of ourselves."

The Tokyo games have already been postponed once. There's no guarantee they'll happen this year, with the pandemic continuing to rage. That, Coon says, is not in his control. He doesn't focus on that. Instead, he's used the extra time from the delay to get healthier, and better.

He's on the doorstep of his dream of qualifying for the Tokyo games.

"I've thought about it. I'm ready to make it a reality instead of a dream."