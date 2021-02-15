The dates are set for the Colorado College/Denver Gold Pan Series

Home

After twice having to postpone one of its three series this season, Colorado College and Denver have finalized the make-up series and adjusted the remaining games between the Gold Pan rivals, the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) announced Monday.

The Tigers and Pioneers will now meet in a pair of Thursday-Saturday home-and-home series over the final two weekends of the regular season. Denver will travel to CC on Thursday, Feb. 25, while the Tigers make the return trip to Magness Arena in Denver two days later on Saturday, Feb. 27. The following weekend, CC will visit DU first on Thursday, March 4, before the two in-state rivals conclude the NCHC regular season in Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 6. All four games are set for a 7:07 p.m. MT puck drop.

The Feb. 25 game replaces the CC at Denver game that was slated for Friday, Feb. 26. The March 4-6 games then serve as the make-up series that was originally scheduled as a home-and-home series on Jan. 8-9. That series was first postponed to Jan. 29-30 all at CC, before having to be postponed a second time, both related to COVID-19 issues.

The first of the three Gold Pan series this season did take place on Jan. 1-2. The teams split a home-and-home-series, with each team winning on home ice.

The upcoming games against the Tigers will be Denver’s final four games of the regular season. CC has Pod make-up games at Minnesota Duluth this Thursday, Feb. 18 and at St. Cloud State on Saturday, Feb. 20, before closing out the regular season with the Pioneers.

UPDATED GOLD PAN SERIES SCHEDULE