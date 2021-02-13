Air Force Drops Close One To Fresno State, 67-64

Home

USAF ACADEMY, Colo. - Air Force men’s basketball (4-16, 2-14 MW) dropped a 67-64 Mountain West contest to Fresno State (9-7, 7-7 MW) Saturday afternoon at Clune Arena. Sophomore Nikc Jackson led the Falcons with 13 points.

For the second-straight game, the Falcons tried to overcome a double-digit lead but its late rally fell just short again. The Falcons trailed by as many as 14 in the first half, before mounting a second-half rally.

Fresno State led 39-31 at the half. The Bulldogs led 34-20 with four minutes left in the first half, before the Falcons went on an 11-5 run to close out the half.

Air Force fought back in the second half, overcoming the deficit and taking a one point lead at 45-44 with 12:34 to play. Fresno State re-took the lead before the Falcons tied it up with eight minutes to play. The Bulldogs were able to re-take the lead and hold the Falcons off the rest of the way.

Jackson went 5 of 7 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free throw line for his 13 points. Senior Ameka Akaya scored nine points.

The Falcons had eight points each from Chris Joyce, Keaton Van Soelen, Camden Vander Zwaag and AJ Walker. Joyce and Van Soelen tied for the team-lead with six rebounds each. Walker had three assists and Vander Zwaag hit a pair of three’s.

Forward Orlando Robinson led Fresno State with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Guard Deon Stroud and forward Braxton Meah added 10 points each.

Prior to the game, Air Force honored its senior class of Ameka Akaya, Chris Joyce and Keaton Van Soelen.

Air Force is off from competition next week and returns to action Monday, Feb. 22 hosting New Mexico.