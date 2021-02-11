Everyone loves Patrick Cozzi

Home

"Just a great guy, great teammate. That's why we all love him, says Grant Cruikshank. Josiah Slavin adds, "I love the kid a lot."

Yeah everyone in the Colorado College hockey program loves Patrick Cozzi and really how could they not, he has such a great outlook on life, "I mean you only get four years of college hockey, even though this year is so different, you want to always have as much fun as possible." I love to keep it light with the guys," says Colorado College forward, Patrick Cozzi.

He keeps it light by constantly telling jokes that brings his teammates to their knees, even if there not funny, "They might be so bad that there funny," says Slavin. "Some of his jokes are brutal," says Cruikshank. "I wouldn't say I have the best jokes on the team, there pretty stupid I'd say but it's nice to see the guys laugh," says Cozzi

An example of just how much they love him was their reaction when he scored his first career goal in December, "I was super excited when he scored his first goal. I might have been more excited for him to score his first goal then when I scored mine," says Slavin.

I guess that's the true sign that Patrick is the ultimate teammate, his teammates love him more than they love themselves, "I guess I'm fun to be around. I'm not too sure. Always try to keep it light. I don't like to be too serious. I think I probably have the best teammates in college hockey," says Cozzi.