No. 11 Omaha Edges Colorado College, 3-2

Home

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. -- 11th-ranked Omaha scored three times in the second period and hung on to defeat Colorado College, 3-2, Monday night at the Broadmoor World Arena.

Following a scoreless first period in which CC goalie Dominic Basse made a pair of outstanding saves, including one on a breakaway by Joey Abate just 35 seconds into the contest, Kevin Conley and Nate Knoepke scored 57 seconds apart to give Omaha a 2-0 lead in the second period.

After a flurry of penalties early in the period, Conley converted a 2-on-1 at the 6:47 mark during 4-on-4 play, then Knoepke scored at 7:44, just one second before Nicklas Andrews’ five-minute major for facemasking expired.

Kirby Proctor extended the Mavericks’ lead to 3-0 at the 15:06 mark when his shot from the left point somehow snuck past Basse.

Josiah Slavin scored his fourth goal of the season with just 49 seconds remaining in the middle frame to cut Omaha’s lead to 3-1. Copeland led an odd-man rush and his backhand from the bottom of the right circle found Slavin all alone by the left post and he put the puck past Omaha goalie Isaiah Saville.

The Tigers had several chances in the third period, including Jordan Biro hitting the pipe seven minutes into the frame. It appeared Copeland scored at the 9:06 mark with a wrister from the slot, but it was waved off after two separate reviews by the officials. A first review for a player in the crease was upheld, but the officials went back in to see if the play was offsides, and determined it was.

CC did cut the lead to 3-2 as Zach Berzolla scored his first goal of the season with 3:46 remaining in the third period, and the Tigers pulled Basse for the final 1:55, including a power-play opportunity with an extra skater for the final 24 seconds, but could not convert.

Saville finished with 31 saves and was instrumental in killing off all six of CC’s power plays, while the Mavericks were 1-for-3 with a man advantage.

The Tigers held a 33-26 advantage in shots and Basse completed the game with 23 saves.

The two teams battle again on Tuesday, Jan. 19, beginning at 7:00 p.m.