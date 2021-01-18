Air Force Downed By Wyoming

Home

USAF ACADEMY, Colo. - Air Force men’s basketball (4-8, 2-6 MW) dropped a 77-58 Mountain West contest to Wyoming (8-5, 2-4 MW) Monday night at Clune Arena. Sophomore forward Nikc Jackson led the Falcons with 19 points on the night.

Wyoming made 16 three’s, shooting 50 percent from long range for the night. Guard Xavier DuSell led five in double figures for the Cowboys with 19 points off the bench on 5 of 9 shooting from three point range.

Wyoming was hot early, shooting a blistering 60 percent from three-point range in the opening half, connecting on 9 of 15 attempts. The Cowboys led 38-23 at the half.

The Falcons fought back in the second half, but 15 point halftime deficit was too big a hurdle to overcome.

Jackson had his best performance of the season to lead the Falcons. The forward was 8 of 11 from the field, setting a career-high for points and tying a career-high with two blocked shots. He was one shy of his career-best with six rebounds.

Junior guard AJ Walker reached double-figures for the fifth straight game, scoring 13 points, two go with four rebounds and two steals. Freshman guard Glen McClintock led the Falcons with a career-high nine rebounds. His five assists was one shy of his career-high.

Senior forward Ameka Akaya led the bench with seven points. Sophomore forward CJ Haut notched his first-career points with a put-back bucket in the second half.

Air Force shot 50 percent from field, its third straight game at 50 percent or better. The Falcons struggled from three-point range, making just 1 of 12 attempts.

The Falcons return to action this weekend with two games against San Diego State. The first game of the series is Friday, Jan. 22 and the second game is Sunday, Jan. 24. Both games will be televised on FS1.