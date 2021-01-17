Vista Ridge alumnus Hunter Maldanado returns home

Home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Hunter Maldanado shined despite a 72-69 loss to Air Force on Saturday.

The Vista Ridge graduate scored 14 points on 7/10 shooting; a strong showing in his home town.

He will have another chance to leave Colorado Springs with a win when the two sides rematch on Monday.

Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, Maldanado says it's special to play in his home town.

"Growing up, coming to some Air Force games, you always see this court. You see all the big guys out there. So coming up and growing up and being able to play on this court is pretty cool," Maldanado said after the game. "But obviously it's bittersweet since fans can't come."

Maldanado's family is able to attend several games, but not everyone can go. For those who can't, he uses his golden-tipped hair to help them out.

"My great grandmother doesn't come to very many games," he said. "She can watch them on TV. She has a little trouble finding me without the blonde tips. When I've got the tips, she can definitely see me."