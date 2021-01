Home

ERIE, PA -- The Air Force hockey team lost to Mercyhurst 5-2 on Friday night. The Falcons fall to 0-7-1 this season.

Brandon Koch opened the scoring with an early goal at 2:51 to give the Falcons a 1-0 lead.

Blake Bride added a second period goal to push the lead to 2-0, but the Lakers scored five straight goals to put the game away.

The two game series will conclude on Saturday, January 9th.