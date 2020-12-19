Colorado College Wins Shootout in 1-1 Draw with Miami

Home



OMAHA, Neb. -- Dominic Basse allowed just one goal for the third time in his four starts Saturday night as Colorado College and Miami skated to a 1-1 tie at Baxter Arena.

After a scoreless, five-minute 3-on-3 overtime period, CC’s Hunter McKown scored the only goal in the three-player shootout to give the Tigers the extra point in the NCHC standings.

Miami’s Matt Barry opened the scoring with a power-play goal at the 4:59 mark of the second period. Barry took a pass across the crease from Phil Knies and buried a shot past CC goalie Dominic Basse.

The Tigers (2-3-2) had a couple of chances in the middle frame, but Jordan Biro rang a shot off the pipe and Grant Cruikshank had a clean breakaway saved by Miami’s Ludvig Persson.

Cruikshank got his revenge with 3.4 seconds left in the second as he scored on a rebound after Persson saved a shot from the top of the left circle by Connor Mayer. It was the sixth goal of the season and fifth in the last four games for the junior co-captain.

Basse made an incredible kick save against Miami’s John Sladic early in the third period to keep the game even at 1-1. The freshman from Alexandria, Va., finished the night with 20 saves and improved his record to 2-1-1.

Persson, meanwhile, had 38 saves as the Tigers put a season-high 39 shots on target.

CC wraps up play in the NCHC Pod on Monday, Dec. 21, against Omaha beginning at 11:05 a.m. (MT).