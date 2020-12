Home

OMAHA, NE. (KRDO) -- Colorado College roared to a 3-0 first period lead, only to watch St. Cloud State tie the game with 1:21 remaining. The Huskies forced overtime, and scored again to stun the Tigers 4-3.

The loss snaps a two-game winning streak for Colorado College.

The Tigers will look to bounce back on Saturday, December 19th, against Miami (OH).