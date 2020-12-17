Air Force to face Army in 2021 at Texas Rangers ballpark

Home

ARLINGTON, TX (KRDO) -- The Air Force football team's rivalry with Army will add another layer when the two sides square off at Globe Life Field on November 6, 2021. The Major League Baseball facility, home to the Texas Rangers, will be transformed into a football field.

Globe Life Field will host the game for the next two seasons. The Rangers hope it will become the game's annual site.

Stadium capacity will be roughly 37,000. About 500 cadets from each academy will attend.

Air Force will be the home team for the 2021 showdown.