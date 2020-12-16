Dudley, McAllister sign letters of intent

Home

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two of the best football players to ever come out of the greater Colorado Springs area signed their national letters of intent on Wednesday. Palmer Ridge receiver Kaden Dudley officially signed with Boise State, and quarterback Luke McAllister will play at Colorado State.

“(It’s an) indescribable feeling," Dudley said. "I’ve been committed for a while but it doesn’t really mean anything until you put the pen to the paper, and sign, (and) lock your spot in. It’s definitely indescribable. I’m super fortunate to be in the position that I’m in, so it’s a great feeling.”

"It’s great to know the time has finally come," McAllister said. "It’s long overdue. I’m super excited to be going to this program. They’ve been committed to me and I’ve been committed to them. I can’t wait to see what I do up there."

McAllister and Dudley bring winning cultures to their new teams. The Bears reached their fourth straight state championship game in 2020, and Dudley and McAllister were a big reason why. They won the state title together in 2019; McAllister's first season as the starting QB.

Boise State has long been a national power, and that's what made the program so attractive to Dudley.

"The blue-collar work ethic that they have there, I wanted to be a part of," said Dudley. "The winning tradition and the winning program that they have is also huge to me."

Mcallister is thrilled to play in Colorado. Being in the Mountain West conference, he'll get a chance to play in Colorado Springs against Air Force, against state-rival Colorado, and against Dudley.

"Knowing I’ll be playing for the state I grew up in, it’s just Colorado pride, and I’m super excited," McAllister said. "There’s a lot of people in Colorado who don’t like to see me succeed. Being able to play those teams, and hopefully proving them wrong, that’s the goal."



"Being able to play against each other in college is an awesome story," said Dudley. "We won’t be on the field at the same time, which kind of sucks, but I’ll be able to see him play and he’ll be able to watch me play, which is awesome."

Both players will enroll early, hoping to secure playing time as freshman.