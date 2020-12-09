Local athletes aim to spread basketball overseas

Home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A group of local athletes is trying to make the world a better place by spreading basketball to girls in Africa.

The organization, Crossover For Change, is aiming to build a basketball court, and supply equipment, for a boarding school in West Uganda, Africa. Specifically, the goal is to help young girls in the area to learn the game of basketball.

"We are trying to build their confidence and just who they are, and sharing what athletics has done for us," co-founder Kate Griffin said. "We are doing something that is going to impact these girls' lives forever. They are going to remember what we're doing forever, and they're going to be able to pass on their skills in the future to the next generation."

"It's very empowering to know that we can really do something for these young women, and to build their confidence, and their sense of belonging to their community," co-founder Josephine Howery said.

In addition to Griffin and Howery, the rest of the organization includes Mia Chavez, Cameron Richter, Paige Richter, Anna Griffin, and Sasha Malone.

The organization has already raised $17,000 for the project, with a goal of $26,000. Should the pandemic be contained enough by then, the plan for the young women is to hold a basketball camp for the Ugandan girls next summer.

"To the girls in Uganda, don't be afraid to play basketball,

Griffin said. "Don't be afraid to work out. You're strong women, and they should know that."

Crossover For Change is accepting donations here.