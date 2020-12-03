The Wright stuff

Home

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- Palmer Ridge's trip its fourth straight title game is even more special for the Wright family. Three brothers: Saxon, Layton, and Holden, will all suit up for the Bears. They'll be trying to achieve the same goal at the same time: secure the state championship.

"We played a little bit of middle school ball together, says Saxon, a senior. "We were on a homeschool team in Missouri. It was me and Layton, and Holden was able to integrate into that a little bit younger than he probably should have."

"It’s pretty awesome how we have this one year we’re all three of us are on varsity football together, getting another state championship," says Layton, a junior.

Saxon is a linebacker and a running back. Layton plays offensive and defensive line. They get most of their work together on defense where they have helped lead a Bears unit that has been nothing short of dominant all year. Holden, a freshman, does most of his work on special teams. The three brothers played together when they were younger and living in Missouri. Their dad, Robin, is a former Air Force player and coach. He moved the family to Monument when Saxon was a sophomore. Saxon helped the Palmer Ridge win its second title that year. Fast forward to now, and the brothers are playing their final game together, with Saxon set to graduate.

"It's pretty sad knowing that this will be the only year that will be able to play together," Holden says. "Me and Layton will play next year and I'll definitely get some more reps on defense. But this being the last year playing with Saxon is definitely sad."

"It'll take until after the game for us to realize what we had," says Layton. "We are in the moment right now. Will have to take a moment to step back and realize how special this was."

It's even more special in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on sports. The fall season was initially delayed until the spring, with no guarantees it would be contained enough to fulfill a spring season. This opportunity for the Wright brothers almost didn't happen.

"I was about to go back to Missouri to play on the team I was about to play on before I moved out here," says Saxon. "That was tough because I wouldn't have been able to play with Layton and Holden. Being able to stay out here and actually play with them, for a fourth state championship, it's been amazing."

Palmer Ridge will face Loveland for the state title on Friday, December 4th.