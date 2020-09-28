Former Colorado College hockey player Curtis McElhinney wins Stanley Cup with Tampa Bay Lightning

Home

Curtis McElhinney became the fourth former Colorado College hockey player, and second in the past two years, to win the Stanley Cup when the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Dallas Stars, 2-0, Monday night in Game 6 of the 2020 Stanley Cup Final.



McElhinney, who did not make an appearance in the playoffs, started 18 games for the Lightning during the regular season and posted an 8-7 record and a 2.89 goals-against average.

The 2005 CC graduate joins Jaden Schwartz (2019), Doug Lidster (1994 and ’99) and Bill “Red” Hay (1961) as former Tigers with their names engraved on the Stanley Cup.



In fact, Colorado College is the only college in the country to have a former player win the Stanley Cup each of the last two seasons.

McElhinney, who has played for eight different NHL teams, compiled a 62–15–8 record in his four years at Colorado College and earned a First-Team All-American selection in 2005 when the Tigers advanced to the NCAA Frozen Four.



Current CC head coach Mike Haviland won an NHL title as an assistant coach with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2010, while former head coach Bob Johnson led the 1991 Pittsburgh Penguins to the Stanley Cup.