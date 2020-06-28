Kylee Shook ready to start pro career

Home

NEW YORK, NY. (KRDO) -- It's been two months since Kylee Shook was drafted by the New York Liberty. The former Mesa Ridge star and Louisville's all-time blocked shots leader is entering the WNBA at a very strange time. The coronavirus pandemic has forced the league to play a 22-game season inside of a bubble at IMG Academy in Florida.

Players will live on campus for the duration of the season.

"I'm so excited, but it's so nerve-racking," Shook says. "It's the next step in my life, so I mean, who's not gonna be nervous? But who's not gonna be excited? So, I'm both."

Shook arrived in New York last Wednesday, and is set to depart to Florida with her teammates in about a week.