Alternative Baseball looks to expand to southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Taylor Duncan radiates enthusiasm.

"Look out COVID-19 here comes alternative baseball's movement to power through perceptions. Yes! We are coming to Colorado Springs! Pike's Peak!"

Duncan is the founder of Alternative Baseball. The league is for players 15 and older who have autism and other special needs. The organization has 30 programs across 14 states, and they're looking to expand to southern Colorado.

Alternative Baseball doesn't just need players. They also need volunteer coaches and umpires, and it's a worthwhile investment from the community.

"We want to teach people to give those with disabilities the opportunity to show what they can do, rather than what they can't," Duncan says.

Duncan, himself, has autism. He has firsthand experience with how special needs athletes are sometimes treated. They aren't always given a chance to show their athletic talent.

It's not just a place for them to play. Duncan says the game allows players to develop life skills that translate off the field.

"It really teaches the social skills needed to be able to take with them off the baseball diamond too, so they can be successful in employment. When we just unite together and support each other, to be the best we can possibly be, the sky is the limit."

Anyone who wants to get involved can sign up here.