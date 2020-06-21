The lost dance, Peyton baseball never gets shot to repeat

Home

PEYTON, Colo. (KRDO) -- Last may, the Peyton Panthers secured the school's first ever state championship with a 3-0 win over Fowler. Although they graduated a lot of players, they were still set to be a force this season. But thanks to the coronavirus, the season ended before it even began.

Adam Alamaa was on the team, but didn't play in the state title game. His senior year was his shot to help defend that title. It will never happen.

"This was the highlight, pretty much, of my high school career. For it to get canceled, I cried. I'm not gonna lie. I cried a lot."

The players believe they had a shot to repeat.

"We definitely had the talent and stuff," says senior josh Hall. "Definitely, we need some guys to step up and play their part. I think we could've."