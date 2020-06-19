Air Force coach Troy Calhoun says he is ready for July workouts

Home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The NCAA is allowing all Division-1 schools to begin a six-week plan that would help get college football started.

Air Force will be able to start team workouts on July 13, with walkthroughs and team meetings beginning on July 24.

The future is still very much unknown, but Falcons coach Troy Calhoun says he is ready for whatever happens.

"Change is every single day," Calhoun said on Friday. "And so being able to adapt, it's going to be a necessity. Sometimes in life, that's when we're at our best, when we have to change and adapt and be really really flexible."

But Calhoun says he will not be flexible when it comes to the safety of his players. Their health is his top priority.

"It also sends the right message to our future generations," the Falcons coach said. "When they become leaders and they become officers for our country, that's where it has to start and end, when it comes to health and safety."

Calhoun says is ready for anything that may happen this season.

"What if we had to play the season in February? That seems really really out there, and we certainly hope that's not the case. I do think that we've got to make sure that we would have a plan if that were to occur."