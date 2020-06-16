Colorado College announces recruiting class

Home

Colorado College hockey coach Mike Haviland announced the incoming class of 12 freshmen that will join the Tiger hockey program for the 2020-21 season.



"We are excited about the incoming class,” Haviland said. “They have a good combination of 'hard-skill' along with high-level character and leadership qualities. These are very important attributes in the student-athletes we bring to Colorado College."

This recruiting class has been ranked as high as No. 2 in the country by Neutral Zone.

The Class of 2024 consists of Nicklas Andrews, Dominic Basse, Jake Begley, Jordan Biro, Ray Christy, Tyler Coffey, Chase Foley, Jackson Jutting, Hunter McKown, Jack Millar, Marc Pasemko and Logan Will.



"R.J. (Enga) and Leon (Hayward) did a great job of identifying the needs of the team and program,” Haviland added. “Evidence of that is that the class was ranked No. 2 in the country by Neutral Zone. We are very excited to get to work with this new group."

Colorado College Hockey – Class of 2024

Nicklas Andrews

Defenseman

5-10, 187

Canton, MI

Before Colorado College: Served as team captain for the Des Moines Buccaneers of the United States Hockey League (USHL) in 2019-20 … Had 16 points (2g,14a) in 46 games … Split time between Des Moines and the Brookings Blizzard of the North American Hockey League (NAHL) in 2018-19 … Produced a goal and three assists in five playoff games for Des Moines and finished fourth in the USHL in penalty minutes (92) among defensemen … Played in the USA Select Festival the last three years ... Collected three assists in five games for Team White in 2017-18 and was an All-Star game selection.

Coach Haviland on Andrews: “Nick brings a little bit of everything to us. He is a captain that will play any style of game you want. He has great hockey IQ and is a very competitive young man.”

Dominic Basse

Goaltender

6-6, 192

Alexandria, VA

Before Colorado College: Selected in the sixth round (#187 overall) by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2019 NHL Draft … Played for the Youngstown Phantoms of the United States Hockey League (USHL) in 2019-20 … Posted a 14-12 record, with a 3.48 goals-against average and .889 saves percentage … Second in the league in wins among rookie goaltenders … Played for the Selects Hockey Academy U18 team of the United States Premier Hockey League (USPHL) during the 2018-19 campaign … In 42 games, had a 13-5-1 record with a 1.91 GAA and .924 saves percentage and led the team to the Tier 1 National Championship … Attended USA Hockey’s Strelow Men’s National Team Goaltending Camp … Played in the USA Select Festival the last two years.

Coach Haviland on Basse: “Dom is an NHL draft choice who is 6’6’ and very competitive in the net. He is a great athlete who has won championships and will bring a big presence in the net with a great work ethic.”

Jake Begley

Goaltender

6-1, 168

Mahtomedi, MN

Before Colorado College: Played for the Brockville Braves of the Central Canada Hockey League (CCHL) in 2019-20 … In 43 games, he had a 25-12-2 record with a 2.53 GAA and .917 saves percentage … Played in 26 games the previous two seasons with the Green Bay Gamblers of the United States Hockey League (USHL) … Won the Frank Brimsek Award in 2017, given to the Minnesota’s top high school senior goalie ... In leading Hill-Murray School to the Section 4AA Championships, he broke the school record for career save percentage (minimum 20 games) with a three year mark of .927.

Coach Haviland on Begley: “Jake is a quick, athletic, and competitive goalie. He takes pride in his work ethic and it gives our team three really good goaltenders. He gives us another layer of depth in practices and games.”

Jordan Biro

Forward

5-7, 148

Sherwood Park, ALB

Before Colorado College: Posted 44 points (15g,29a) in 50 games with the Spruce Grove Saints of the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) in 2019-20 … Played on the AJHL All-Star team that competed in the Junior Club World Cup (JCWC) and was the tournament’s leading scorer with six points (2g,4a) in five games … Collected 109 points (34g,79a) in four seasons with the Saints after playing four years in the Sherwood Park system … Helped Spruce Grove to the 2018 AJHL championship with six goals in 18 playoff games … Led the Alberta Midget Hockey League with 26 assists during the 2015 campaign … Selected in the sixth round of the USHL Draft by the Lincoln Stars.

Coach Haviland on Biro: “Jordan has a really high hockey IQ and high end skill set. He is a proven winner and can make plays. He really understands the 200-foot game.”

Ray Christy

Forward

5-10, 165

St. Paul, MN

Before Colorado College: Collected 21 points (6g,15a) in 36 games for the Sioux City Musketeers of the United States Hockey League (USHL) in 2019-20 … Gathered 71 points (16g, 55a) in 52 games for the Brooks Bandits of the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) in 2018-19, helping the team to the Canadian National Junior A Championship (RBC Cup) … Posted 121 points (39g,82a) in four years at St. Thomas Academy in Minnesota, where he captained the team with fellow incoming freshman Chase Foley … Also played for Team Southeast of the Upper Midwest HS Elite Hockey League in ’17-18 … Collected 16 points (6g,10a) in 21 games.

Coach Haviland on Christy: “Ray is a high-character, high-hockey IQ player and a proven winner. His work ethic is second to none and he has been a captain and leader everywhere he has played.”

Tyler Coffey

Forward

5-10, 178

Hamilton, NJ

Before Colorado College: Collected 12 points (6g,6a) in 18 games for the Sioux Falls Stampede of the United States Hockey League (USHL) in 2019-20 … Posted 46 points (27g,19a) in 45 games for the New Jersey Hitmen of the United States Premier Hockey League (USPHL) in 2017-18 … Finished second in the league in goals by a rookie … Prior to that, he collected 83 points in 53 games in two seasons with the New Jersey Hitmen U16 team … Named the USPHL Forward of the Year in 2017 after leading the league in goals (37) and points (60) … Played in the USA Select Festival in 2018.

Coach Haviland on Coffey: “Tyler is a hard-working skilled guy that can score goals. He will help the power play with his goal-scoring ability.”

Chase Foley

Defenseman

5-9, 174

Mendota Heights, MN



Before Colorado College: Posted 19 points (1g,18a) in 37 games and was named Defensemen of the Year for the Sioux Falls Stampede of the United States Hockey League (USHL) in 2019-20 … Tied for 20th in the league in scoring among defensemen … Collected 14 points (1g,13a) in 61 games for the Central Illinois Flying Aces of the USHL in 2018-19 … First-round pick (No. 12 overall) by Central Illinois in the 2018 USHL Draft … Finished third on the St. Thomas Academy high school team with 38 points (17g,21a) in 23 games while serving as team captain as a senior in 2017-18 … Tied for the team lead with seven power-play goals and third with three game-winners … Helped team to a 22-2-1 overall record, a perfect 10-0 mark in league play and a quarterfinal berth in the Class AA Minnesota State Tournament … First-team All-Metro selection by the Star Tribune … Compiled 78 points (31g,47a) in three years at St. Thomas … Collected 22 points in 41 games for Team Southeast of the Upper Midwest High School Elite League.

Coach Haviland on Foley: “Chase has a smart hockey IQ. He will be a power play guy for us and has great feet. We will use him in every situation next season.”

Jackson Jutting

Forward

5-10, 192

Savage, MN

Before Colorado College: Collected 27 points (11g,16a) in 47 games for the Cedar Rapids Roughriders of the United States Hockey League (USHL) in 2019-20 … Played for the Minnesota Magicians of the North American Hockey League (NAHL) in 2018-19, posting 28 points (15g,13a) in 28 games … Represented Team USA in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup last August … Collected three points in five games as Team USA advanced to the bronze-medal game … Previously played three years for Prior Lake High School and two years for Team Southwest of the Upper Midwest HS Elite Hockey League … Recorded 130 points (56g,74a) in 98 career high school games and served as team captain for two seasons … Played in the USA Select Festival each of the past three years … Ranked 180th on the NHL Central Scouting list in 2019 … His uncle, Troy Jutting, was the head coach at Minnesota State-Mankato for 12 seasons.

Coach Haviland on Jutting: “Jackson is an excellent two-way forward and a true centerman, who plays with hard skill. He brings leadership and a tremendous work ethic and will lead this program in the future.”

Hunter McKown

Forward

6-1, 182

San Jose, CA

Before Colorado College: Played for the U.S. National Team Development Program in the United States Hockey League (USHL) the past two seasons … Posted three points in 16 games in 2019-20 after collecting six points in 27 games in ’18-19 … Has played 82 games for U.S. National Junior Teams the last two seasons as well … Ranked 158th on the NHL Central Scouting list in 2020 … Played in the USA Select Festival in 2018.

Coach Haviland on McKown: “Hunter is a big power forward with skill who is coming in from the National Program. His speed and skill will give us depth up front.”

Jack Millar

Defenseman

6-5, 220

Westminster, CO

Before Colorado College: Served as an assistant captain for the Cedar Rapids Roughriders of the United States Hockey League (USHL) in 2019-20 … Had 22 points (4g,18a) in 43 games … Tied for 15th in the USHL in scoring among defensemen … Helped Team USA finish third in the World Junior A Challenge in British Columbia last December ... Posted 14 points (4g,10a) in 61 games for the Roughriders in 2018-19 … Spent three seasons with the Rocky Mountain Roughriders … Ranked 111th on the NHL Central Scouting list in 2019 … Played in the USA Select Festival the last two years.

Coach Haviland on Millar: “Jackson is a big defenseman who we expect to play big minutes and in every situation. He will be counted on to shut down top lines and play both power play and penalty kill.”

Marc Pasemko

Forward

5-9, 173

Edmonton, ALB

Before Colorado College: Played the last three seasons with the Okotoks Oilers of the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) … Posted 153 points (48g,105a) in 171 games with the Oilers, ending his junior hockey career as Okotoks 3rd all-time leading scorer … Served as an assistant captain the past two seasons ... Named the AJHL’s Most Dedicated Player for the 2019-20 campaign.

Coach Haviland on Pasemko: “Marc is a complete 200-foot player with a tremendous work ethic and high character. He is a winner and a leader who is going to add depth to our forward lineup.”

Logan Will

Forward

5-11, 181

Ames, IA

Before Colorado College: Served as an assistant captain for the Omaha Lancers of the United States Hockey League (USHL) in 2019-20 … Collected 21 points (13g,8a) in 48 games … Posted 24 points in 65 games for Omaha the previous two seasons … Prior to that, he played for the Lancers’ U16 team, scoring 35 points in 36 games … Helped team to the 2016 U16 National Championship … Played in the USA Select Festival the past two years.

Coach Haviland on Will: “Logan is an excellent center who plays the game hard every shift. He is a great penalty killer and had one of the best percentages in the faceoff circle in the USHL.”