The Rocky Mountain Vibes are putting out positive vibes during these uncertain times

The Rocky Mountain Vibes and Toasty are trying to spread some positive vibes, "As soon as this happened and as soon as we could tell that this was not be a short term thing we started planning on what can we do to keep people's spirits up," says Rocky Mountain Vibes general manager Chris Phillips. With the help of a drone they have put out an uplifting video, in which they spelled out positive vibes in the outfield with baseball bats and balls. They also made signs, supporting all of the hard working health care workers; the cool thing is the signs are now hanging in local hospitals, "There's nobody that's more on the front lines in this than all the hospital workers that are out there. I got an email from the CEO's assistant that said they absolutely love it. Makes her smile every time she sees it," says Phillips. That's the Vibes main goal each and every day is put a smile on everyone's face, "We just want to thank everybody that's out there and know that we're all get through this together and hang in there stay positive. Positive vibes and hope to see you soon," says Phillips.