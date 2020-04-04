Pizzeria offers toilet paper with pizza order

Home

Toilet paper is tough to find right now, but one local pizza joint has you covered.

Hell's Kitchen Pizza has three locations across town. If you order pizza at any one of them, they will hook you up with a roll of toilet paper.

"We kind of argued about who was going to present it to Nelson, our boss," says Mike Rivell, store manager of the Hell's Kitchen on Main Street and Security. "We kind of thought it was a silly idea and maybe he won't go for it. He thought it was a great idea. He said maybe it will get us on the news and here we are.

One guy saw it on Facebook and asked me about it on the phone. He didn't know it was serious he thought it was a joke. The driver that took that delivery, she got back, and she said the guy was laughing when she handed him the toilet paper. I gave one in the drive-through. They bought a large pizza and some garlic knots and I gave them one because we had just started it. They were like, 'You know I was actually out of toilet paper. I was at the Walgreens and they were out.' They were super stoked about it. I hope to get that reaction out of anybody that needs toilet paper."

This is one of those awesome ideas which deserves attention. Initially, they weren't sure if the idea would work.

"The "Everybody wants to be a star" side of me was like: 'Yeah I'm going to be on the news talking about it and holding toilet paper,' and here I am. But the other side of me thought, 'Everyone's going to think it's a joke'. But here I am and I think it's awesome," Rivell said.